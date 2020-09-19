iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.09

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00009961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and Ethfinex. iExec RLC has a market cap of $87.56 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00248880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00091139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.01477114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00220189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit, Gate.io, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

