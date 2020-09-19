Ignition Reaches Market Cap of $85,514.90 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $85,514.90 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,141.50 or 1.00433878 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000400 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00170818 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,348,182 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,009 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

