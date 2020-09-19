Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $24,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.60 and a 200-day moving average of $171.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

