imbrex (REX) Reaches One Day Volume of $368.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, imbrex has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One imbrex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. imbrex has a market capitalization of $223,050.26 and $368.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex (REX) is a token. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

