Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IMUX has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.77. Immunic has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). Equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunic news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth $1,491,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth $139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth $2,121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.