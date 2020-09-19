Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

IMUX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $18.38. 1,096,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,566. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $275.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.77.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 78.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

