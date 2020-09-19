Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 3.42. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $86.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.