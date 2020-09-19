IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) & Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGSQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) and IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Argos Therapeutics alerts:

0.9% of IMMUTEP LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and IMMUTEP LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A IMMUTEP LTD/S $4.92 million 14.98 -$9.04 million N/A N/A

IMMUTEP LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Argos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and IMMUTEP LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A IMMUTEP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Argos Therapeutics and IMMUTEP LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A IMMUTEP LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

IMMUTEP LTD/S has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given IMMUTEP LTD/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMMUTEP LTD/S is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMMUTEP LTD/S has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IMMUTEP LTD/S beats Argos Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells. The company's lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti) with KEYTRUDA therapy, an antigen presenting cell activator, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer, as well as in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for use in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial, which is used for the treatment of cancer; and IMP761, an agonist of LAG-3 for treating autoimmune diseases. The company has operations in Europe, Australia, and the United States. Immutep Limited has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., to evaluate the combination of efti with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody, in patients with advanced solid malignancies; and partnerships with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and EOC Pharma for the development of LAG-3 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Argos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.