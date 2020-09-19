INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INCPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded INCHCAPE PLC/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HSBC upgraded INCHCAPE PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get INCHCAPE PLC/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INCPY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. INCHCAPE PLC/S has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for INCHCAPE PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INCHCAPE PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.