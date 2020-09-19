Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Down 13.1% in August

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 541,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,363.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 306,037 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 178,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

