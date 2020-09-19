Indus (ETR:INH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.37

Indus Holding AG (ETR:INH)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and traded as low as $28.25. Indus shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 15,552 shares trading hands.

INH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.40 ($42.82) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Indus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $679.72 million and a P/E ratio of -38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.35.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.