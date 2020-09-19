Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Receives $3.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

III has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:III traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.17. 147,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,210. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the period. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

