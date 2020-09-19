InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INMD. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

INMD stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

