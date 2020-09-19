InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INMD. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.
INMD stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $58.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
