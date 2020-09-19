Insider Buying: Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Director Acquires C$15,806.42 in Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Director Jean-Marc Lulin bought 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,806.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,540,000.

AZM opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.67. The stock has a market cap of $176.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

