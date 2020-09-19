Insider Buying: Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Buys A$20,813.85 in Stock

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Robbert Willink purchased 832,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,813.85 ($14,867.04).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.02.

Metgasco Company Profile

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of oil and gas in Australia. It is also involved in the investment in and development of associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

