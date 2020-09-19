Insider Buying: Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Acquires A$20,167.76 in Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) insider Fiona Trafford-Walker bought 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$28.73 ($20.52) per share, with a total value of A$20,167.76 ($14,405.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$33.26.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Perpetual’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

