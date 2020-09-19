Insider Selling: Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Major Shareholder Sells $11,406,666.86 in Stock

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) major shareholder Bison Entertainment Investment sold 19,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,406,666.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Cinedigm Corp has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 1,421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

