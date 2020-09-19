Insider Selling: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Sells 5,990 Shares of Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $62,236.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SYRS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.72. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

