Insider Selling: Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Insider Sells $69,392.00 in Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $172.86 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,249,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,837,000 after acquiring an additional 64,976 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

