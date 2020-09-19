Insider Selling: XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,622,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,681. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $724.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $3,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter worth about $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter worth about $739,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter worth about $632,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

