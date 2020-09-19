Insight Chain Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $353.80 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00009124 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $13.77 and $10.39. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00086524 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00124615 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041443 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000390 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007581 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

