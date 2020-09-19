Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NSIT. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $355,647.60. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,778.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

