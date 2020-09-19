Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Down 11.8% in August

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 767,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 870,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,042. Insperity has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $212,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $108,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,300 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,673 shares of company stock worth $6,063,268. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

