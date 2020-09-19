Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Insulet reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.44.

Shares of PODD traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.02. 1,455,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,851. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.67 and a beta of 0.82. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.42 and its 200-day moving average is $193.47.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,896 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 168.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.