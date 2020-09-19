Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Short Interest Update

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,221,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 19,749,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTEQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTEQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 2,557,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,475. Intelsat has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

