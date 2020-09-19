Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.
Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$13.95 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15.
Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 0.8463571 EPS for the current year.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
