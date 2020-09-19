Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$13.95 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 0.8463571 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CSFB set a C$14.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.53.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

