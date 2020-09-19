Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,742.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.32. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $117.51.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.