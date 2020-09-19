Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,742.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.32. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $117.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.