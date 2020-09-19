Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.31.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,813 shares of company stock valued at $16,212,323 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.