International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $49.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IP. BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.07.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in International Paper by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.