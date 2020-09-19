Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.07.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of XENT opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $574.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.