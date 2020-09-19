Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.07.

XENT opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.30. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

