INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ICAGY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.35. 210,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,756. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($2.50). INTL CONS AIRL/S had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $773.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.64 million.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. INTL CONS AIRL/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

