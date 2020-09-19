Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITCI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.57.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

