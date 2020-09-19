Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 679.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.10 on Friday, reaching $300.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

