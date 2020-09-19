Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IVC. ValuEngine lowered Invacare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.23. Invacare has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Invacare by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 416,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 140,736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invacare by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invacare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invacare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 285,279 shares during the period.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

