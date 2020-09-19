Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IVC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invacare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Invacare in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

IVC opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. Invacare has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter.

