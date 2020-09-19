Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $15.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Investar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Investar has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Investar by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

