Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,533 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 620% compared to the average volume of 1,462 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 141,836.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $54.38. 4,869,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,729. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

