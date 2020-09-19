ION Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. ION has a total market cap of $295,498.46 and $367.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007055 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00023897 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,438,249 coins and its circulating supply is 13,538,249 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

