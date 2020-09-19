Ionix Technology (OTCMKTS:IINX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Ionix Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:IINX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.07. Ionix Technology shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 34,317 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Ionix Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IINX)

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells portable power banks and LCD screens in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. The company provides electronic equipment, such as power banks for use in iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras; and LCD screens for use in video capable baby monitors, tablets and cell phones, and televisions or computer monitors.

