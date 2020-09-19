IOST Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Zebpay, DragonEX, BitMart and BigONE. IOST has a market capitalization of $95.60 million and approximately $58.16 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.36 or 0.04758832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034718 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,095,872,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,167,332,189 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDAX, Bithumb, DragonEX, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Huobi, IDEX, BitMax, Binance, ABCC, WazirX, Cobinhood, CoinZest, HitBTC, DDEX, BitMart, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Zebpay, Koinex, CoinBene, GOPAX, Bitkub, Coineal, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Bitrue, BigONE, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.