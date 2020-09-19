IOTA Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. IOTA has a market cap of $769.19 million and $7.03 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, CoinFalcon and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00205147 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, Exrates, FCoin, Bitfinex, Binance, HitBTC, Ovis and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.