IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,410,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 30,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. 4,375,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,543,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in IQIYI by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQIYI by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 360,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IQIYI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. New Street Research downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

