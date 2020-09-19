Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITMR. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Itamar Medical in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITMR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,145. The company has a market capitalization of $251.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

