Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NRBO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 48,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,153. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRBO. ValuEngine upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

