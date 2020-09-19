Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 170,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NRBO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $6.40. 48,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.62. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.