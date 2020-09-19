Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 666,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $32,834.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $25,241.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $125,692 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 2,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Itron in the second quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 331.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 39.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Itron by 66.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,760. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Itron will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

