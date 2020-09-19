J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $27,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $285,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $131.62. 1,505,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

