J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.48. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

