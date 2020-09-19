James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

JRVR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.80.

JRVR stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. James River Group has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in James River Group by 340.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in James River Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

